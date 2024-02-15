Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
In other news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. In other news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.57, for a total value of C$234,066.43. Insiders have sold 69,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,409 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
