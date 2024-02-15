Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Declines By 25.3%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Alset Price Performance

Shares of AEI stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Alset has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 177.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

Alset Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alset by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Articles

