Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Declines By 25.3%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of AEI stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Alset has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.13.
Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 177.68%.
Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
