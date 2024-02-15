Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expands By 39.8%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 667,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 435,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.92. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

