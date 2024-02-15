Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Declines By 35.6%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRSN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRSN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 136,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

