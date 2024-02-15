Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Declines By 35.2%

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,357.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,720,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,373,318.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,059 shares of company stock worth $348,606.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 34.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,189,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,488 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 153,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 1,057.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 2,445.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NMAI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 62,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,577. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

