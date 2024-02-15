Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Rises By 33.9%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

Regional Health Properties stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Regional Health Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Regional Health Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

