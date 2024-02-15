Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Decreases By 34.9%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 119,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,347. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $818.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 81,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

