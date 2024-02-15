Short Interest in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Expands By 40.0%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Torrid by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Torrid by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CURV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 83,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,910. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $520.52 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

