Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $9,117,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 568,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 126,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,506.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $548,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,510 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,734 shares of company stock worth $10,448,072. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

