SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 538,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

