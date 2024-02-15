SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Stock Performance
Shares of SiriusPoint stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 538,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.44.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Further Reading
