Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $751.78 million, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.81. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

