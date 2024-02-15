Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235,221 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.63% of Smith Micro Software worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 145,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

