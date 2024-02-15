SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $83.30

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.30, but opened at $76.22. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $76.37, with a volume of 769,459 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 7.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

