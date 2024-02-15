Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) vs. DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Critical Review

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DiamondRock Hospitality and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiamondRock Hospitality
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2.20
|Sotherly Hotels
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondRock Hospitality
|8.79%
|5.79%
|2.91%
|Sotherly Hotels
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondRock Hospitality
|$1.00 billion
|1.90
|$109.33 million
|$0.39
|23.28
|Sotherly Hotels
|$173.03 million
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.
Summary
DiamondRock Hospitality beats Sotherly Hotels on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.
