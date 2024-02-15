Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after buying an additional 324,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $68.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

