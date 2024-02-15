SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,121 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 899,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,834. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

