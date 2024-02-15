SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 621.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,054 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,089,000 after buying an additional 1,377,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,568,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 4,394,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

