Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $2,852,000.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $289.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.59 and its 200 day moving average is $233.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

