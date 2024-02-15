SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 6.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

