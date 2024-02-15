SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 49.7%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) fell 49.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.58. 1,643,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 401,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSRM. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.71.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

