State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI opened at $233.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $241.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

