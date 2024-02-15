State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,790 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,644,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,739,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,061 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

AGNC opened at $9.25 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.