State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $241.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

