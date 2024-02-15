State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

