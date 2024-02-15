State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.63 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

