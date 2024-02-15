State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

