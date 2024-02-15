State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.34 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,762 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.4 %

PFGC stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.