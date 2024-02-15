State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,874,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,643 shares of company stock valued at $965,381 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $280.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $280.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

