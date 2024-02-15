State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.45 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RB Global were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in RB Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RB Global by 45.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 161.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 33.1% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 227,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

