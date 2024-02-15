State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $239.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.53 and its 200 day moving average is $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $155.68 and a one year high of $242.52.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRI

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.