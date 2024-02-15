State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.59 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $180.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -133.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

