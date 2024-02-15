State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Woodward by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

