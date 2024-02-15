State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.33 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,056,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 166.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,881,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

