State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $191.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.46 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.