State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

NYSE:PII opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

