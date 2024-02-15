State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.40.

NYSE:LAD opened at $303.54 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

