State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,589,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,508,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $389.80 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $395.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 70.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

