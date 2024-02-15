State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,120 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

