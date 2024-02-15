State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,450 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Capri stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

