State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,110 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

