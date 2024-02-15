State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,780 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $242.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

