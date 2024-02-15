State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,338 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $7,430,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 670,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 62.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 174,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $39,557,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

