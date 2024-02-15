State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,510 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,063,000 after purchasing an additional 259,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $112.20 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on ARW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
