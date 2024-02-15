State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,370 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

