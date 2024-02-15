State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 85.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

