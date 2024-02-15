State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,441 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $176.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $191.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

