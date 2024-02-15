State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,023 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4 %

EHC stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

