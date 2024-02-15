State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Capri by 252.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Capri by 789.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

View Our Latest Report on CPRI

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.