State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.71 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

