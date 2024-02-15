State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.88.

RGLD stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

